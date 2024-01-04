Hyderabad: The Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) on Wednesday passed a resolution urging Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to contest from Telangana in the impending parliamentary elections.

Following this, PCC President and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also chaired a wide-ranging meeting at Indira Bhavan on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Bhatti Vikramarka said that all those working on behalf of the Congress party were requested to reach the government schemes to the people. He added, "The previous government sucked the state with economic anarchy. On one hand, we need to strengthen financially. On the other hand, we have to implement the promises made to the people. A feel-good atmosphere prevailed in the state. People feel that freedom has come. We will give recognition to those who have worked hard in the Congress party."

Senior Congress leader Deepa Dasmunshi said that Congress leaders should work harder in the Lok Sabha elections. ''There are many bogus votes in Telangana mainly in Hyderabad. Leaders should b careful on this front. There should be more teamwork in the party. There are many elections ahead. If the government and the party work in coordination, better results will come,” Dasmunshi stated.

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy said, "If you work hard for a few months, you will get good results in the Parliament elections. India will be weaker in the national level elections.”

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that the free bus facility under the Mahalakshmi scheme has been successful. '' Auto drivers are staging dharna on the 6th. BRS is acting against the facility of free travel in buses for women. This should be reversed by the ranks of Congress at all levels'', Ponnam said.

After the meeting, senior vice presidents Mallu Ravi, Chamala Kirankumar Reddy, and party media in-charge Sujatha Paul disclosed the details to the media.