SONIA GANDHI ANNOUNCES SIX GUARANTEES AHEAD OF TELANGANA ASSEMBLY POLLS

Hyderabad: "It is my dream to see the Congress government in Telangana that will strive for the development of all sections of society, said former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. She was addressing a massive public meeting at Tukkuguda in Hyderabad on Sunday, she appealed to people to support the Congress party in the ensuing Assembly elections in the state. Sonia Gandhi further stated, "We are announcing six guarantees and we are committed to fulfil all of them".

"Under Mahalakshmi, Rs 2,500 per month financial assistance will be given to women across the state, gas cylinders at Rs 500, and free travel for women on buses across the state," she said explaining some of the guarantees. "I along with my colleagues had the opportunity to be a part of the birth of this great state, Telangana. Now, it is our duty to elevate the state to new heights," She said. "It is my dream to see a Congress government in Telangana that will work for all sections of the society. Are you going to support us," she said at the rally.

It may be recalled that Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana will go to polls later this year. On Sunday, the two-day Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Hyderabad concluded, with party leaders expressing optimism about receiving a "clear mandate" in the ensuing Assembly elections in five states. Congress presidents of all poll-bound States have given presentations during the meeting about their strategy and preparations, according to sources. (With agency inputs)