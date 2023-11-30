SMOKE IN EAST COAST EXPRESS TRIGGERS PANIC AMONG PASSENGERS

Yadagirigutta (Telangana): Smoke emanating from the East Coast Express triggered panic among passengers in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district on Thursday. Passengers got down from the train and started running away in fear.

Smoke was detected when the train reached Vangapalli in Yadagirigutta mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district while it was going from Hyderabad to Warangal. Railway staff found that the smoke was emanating from the air pipe that had burst. As the train was at a high speed, a thick smoke started emanating from the air pipe.

The incident triggered panic among passengers and as soon as the train came to a halt, they got down immediately and some of them started running haywire. The fault was rectified very soon and the alert railway staff undertook the necessary repair works.

The railway staff later announced that the fault had been mended and ruled out chances of danger. After a short while, the train resumed its journey towards Warangal.

In a similar incident in November, the brakes of Kanpur-Anwarganj Express got jammed and smoke started emanating from the wheels. While heading towards Farrukhabad from Kanpur, the train stopped due to brake jam near Bilhaur railway station. The incident had triggered panic but the fault was repaired and the train left for its destination.