Hyderabad: Forget about tech savvy skills in the modern era of Information Technology to improve your job prospects. Authorities in Telangana capital Hyderabad are looking for monkey catching skills for recruitment as Monkey Catching Specialists with a handsome annual package of nearly 5 lakh. Veterinary Department of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued a tender notification for the recruitment of Monkey Catching Specialists.

As per the recruitment notification, the Monkey Catching Specialists will be paid Rs 4.9 lakh annually. The unusual recruitment comes in the backdrop of monkey menace in the city which has put the GHMC in the dock. The monkeys in Hyderabad have been rampaging through the residential areas and destroying food and spoiling fruits even as frequent attacks on humans have also been reported.

The problem has been compounded further during the summers when the monkeys infiltrate the residential areas in search of water. The GHMC officials said that the problem of monkey menace in the LB Nagar zone in particular is serious. Over the job advertisement about Monkey Catching Specialists, an official at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation said the specialists are required to catch the monkeys and leave them safely in the forest for which they will pay Rs 4.9 lakhs per year.

This is not the first time that the GHMC has issued such a notification for monkey-catching experts. In a city like Hyderabad where the monkey attacks are recurrent, the GHMC has been hiring such experts for two years. While the GHMC would not have to notify for the monkey catching experts, who used to be readily available, the corporation has been finding it difficult to find the specialists.

A GHMC official said that earlier, a family in Mushirabad worked with the corporation for many years in catching monkeys. However the children of the veteran monkey catchers abandoned the profession and switched to other jobs, the official said. As per GHMC officials, there are currently 6,000 monkeys roaming in the city.

The hiring of the monkey catching experts is expected to tackle with the growing population of monkeys, which have been terrorizing the locals.