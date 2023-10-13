SIX OF TWO FAMILIES INCLUDING FOUR CHILDREN FOUND DEAD IN DIFFERENT INCIDENTS IN HYDERABAD

Hyderabad: Six members of two different families, including four children, were found dead in separate incidents in the city on Friday, police said.

In the first incident reported under Bowenpally Police Station limits, a 40-year-old man and his two daughters, aged 10 and eight, were found dead allegedly after they consumed some "unknown poisonous" substance at their house on Thursday night, police said.

The man's wife and other family members found them dead on Friday morning. Based on a preliminary investigation, police suspect that financial issues may have prompted the family to take the extreme step. In another incident, a 32-year-old woman working as a government teacher allegedly poisoned her two sons aged four and one-and-a-half by giving them milk mixed with some poisonous substance, and later allegedly hanged herself at their house, Borabanda Police said on Friday.