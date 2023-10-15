SHOW SOLIDARITY WITH PALESTINIAN PEOPLE OWAISI TO PM MODI

Hyderabad: Amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show solidarity with the Palestinian people saying the Palestine issue is not just of Muslims alone, it is a humanitarian issue and it is a matter of all those who want justice.

Addressing a gathering here on Saturday night, the Hyderabad MP citing media reports said the "zaalim" Israeli government has bombarded Gaza with 6,000 bombs in the last six days and due to which over 1,500 Palestinian people including children and women were killed and several thousands are injured. He alleged that whatever is happening in Gaza is "ethnic cleansing" and wanted the Indian government and the country to condemn "the war crimes" Israel is doing.

Owaisi said he stands with Palestine and will continue to do so, adding the poor people of Gaza, with a population of 21 lakh, 10 lakh have been rendered homeless. He alleged the "zaalim" Israeli government wants all people of Gaza to be removed and the world which talks of human rights is silent today. Owaisi said for 70 years Israel has been the "occupier" and Palestine has been occupied territory. "You cannot see the occupation, you cannot see the cruelty...We condemn violence whoever does it. This is ethnic cleansing of Palestinian people. Cruelty is being done on the people of Gaza. America, Britain, Europe have become mute spectators today," Owaisi said.

Owaisi said "We would like to tell our Prime Minister...Modi ji stop the atrocities being committed against the Palestinians in Gaza...show solidarity with Palestine people. 10 lakh people out of the 21 lakh have been rendered homeless. That Netanyahu (Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu) is a devil, he is a war criminal. Houses are being destroyed and 6,000 bombs were used".