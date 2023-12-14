Hyderabad: Fifteen people were injured after a fire broke out following a gas leak at a popular bakery in the city on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred when a group of workers were engaged in baking when there was a gas leak from the pipe resulting in the fire incident, they said.

Ten of the injured were shifted to a hospital at Kanchanbagh and five others were undergoing treatment in another hospital in Shamshabad, a senior police official said adding two of the workers were seriously injured in the incident. However, the fire was brought under control. Most of the injured workers hail from Uttar Pradesh, they said.