Hyderabad: A major fire accident occurred in a company in the suburbs of Hyderabad. A cylinder explosion triggered the fire at Srinath Roto Pack Private Limited near Burgula in the Faruknagar constituency of Rangareddy district in Telangana late at night on Sunday, sources said. About 14 workers were injured and they have been taken to the Shad Nagar government hospital.

About 11 of them sustained 50 to 80 percent burns during the fire. Those victims were sent to the Osmania and Gandhi hospitals for better treatment. The reason for the explosion of the gas cylinder in the company was not yet known. The victims were identified as migrant workers and all of them aged below 30 years. After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

"A huge fire incident took place in Srinath Roto Pack Private Limited. About 11 workers were seriously injured in the fire and they were sent to Gandhi and Osmania Hospitals for better treatment," the Shad Nagar government hospital doctor said.

Srinath Roto Pack Private Limited produces diapers and their workers migrated from north India. The fire broke out in the paint department where the fourteen workers were on their night shift duty. About 50 workers were working in the company when the fire broke out. Initially, workers tried to control the fire but failed to do so and, then, firefighters were called in to douse the flames.