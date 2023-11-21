Hyderabad/Rangareddy (Telangana) : At least two people were killed and 10 sustained injuries after an under-construction private indoor stadium collapsed in Telangana's Rangareddy district in the vicinity of Hyderabad city. The incident took place on Tuesday when the works were going on at the spot.

Officials informed that the rescue work is ongoing and the injured have been shifted to a local hospital for treatment. Shankar, who was injured when the under-construction private indoor stadium collapsed, narrated the incident. "After having lunch, the contractor asked us to open the centring. After we opened the first centring and while opening the other centring, the building started shaking, leading to the collapse," Shankar said.