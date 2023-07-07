Hyderabad (Telangana) : In a major disaster, a fire erupted with flames spreading to four coaches of the Secunderabad-bound Falaknuma Express train on Friday. Fire broke out as a result of a short circuit, causing thick smoke to billow out of the affected bogies. There was no loss of life as the railway officials intervened timely and evacuated the passengers.

The incident occurred between Pagidipalli and Bommaipalli in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, Telangana. The quick response from alert officials led to the immediate halt of the train at that location, allowing the passengers to be safely evacuated from the affected coaches. There were no casualties resulting from the incident. Reports indicate that the four coaches were severely damaged by the fire.

