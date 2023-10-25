SETBACK FOR BJP AHEAD OF TELANGANA POLLS RAJ GOPAL REDDY TO JOIN CONGRESS

Hyderabad: just ahead of the Telangana elections, the BJP suffered a blow after former MLA and member of the saffron party's national executive, Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy on Wednesday switched sides and announced that he will join the Congress.

He said in a statement that the people of Telangana now see Congress as an alternative to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and respecting the people’s wish, he decided to join the party.

Raj Gopal Reddy had quit Congress to join the BJP in August last year. The MLA from Mungode also resigned from the Assembly, necessitating the by-election. The industrialist politician had joined the BJP amid much fanfare at a public meeting in Mungode in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in August.

He entered the fray as a BJP candidate but lost the bypoll held late last year. He claimed that the only aim of his return to the Congress is to liberate Telangana from the ‘corrupt, anarchic and undemocratic’ rule of KCR’s family. The former MLA stated that one-and-a-half years ago BJP had emerged as an alternative to the BRS but due to subsequent political developments, it weakened.

He remarked that the political equations changed in the state as the Centre did not fulfill the people’s desire that it took against the KCR government for its rampant corruption. Raj Gopal Reddy said that in the Munugode bypoll, 100 MLAs of BRS and another 100 senior leaders campaigned against him, and spent hundreds for Reddy, who is the brother of Congress MP from Bhongir Komati.