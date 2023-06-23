SERIAL PSYCHOPATH KILLER ARRESTED IN TELANGANA CAPITAL HYDERABAD

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police have arrested a serial killer accused of committing eight murders besides one rape and five robberies, officials said. The accused identified as Bagari Praveen (34) of Manikyamma Colony in Rajendranagar area of Rangareddy district. He was arrested by the Hyderabad suburb Mailardevpally police on Thursday.

DCP Jagadishwar Reddy divulged the details over the case while addressing a special presser along with Rajendranagar ACP Gangadhar, Mailardevpally inspector Madhu along with DI Rajendergoud on Thursday. DCP Reddy said that the investigation found that there were eight murders, one rape and five robbery cases against the accused.

In the latest case, the accused on Jun. 21 killed two persons after hitting them with stones while they were sleeping on the roadside. The accused killed a mattress seller (40) who was sleeping near Mylardevpally Swapna Theater with a stone and took away his money. In a similar murder, the accused hit another person with a stone killing him on the spot at Durganagar road and decamped with his money.

DCP Jagadishwar Reddy said that the investigation revealed that the accused was committing murders whenever he needed money for alcohol and ganja to which he was addicted. Police said that Praveen, who formed a gang with Sheikh Fayaz and Darga Naresh of Rajendranagar entered the crime world way back in 2011.

Police said that Praveen along with his accomplices planned to rob a house in Rajendranagar police station area that year. At midnight the three went to that house. At the same time, the owner of the family, Yadaiah, came out to urinate and was stoned to death by the accused. The accused raped and strangled his wife and also killed the couple's 10-year-old son.

They also decamped with the jewelery and cash from the house. Praveen is accused of having committed two more murders within a month of the same year. In June 2014, the court sentenced the accused to life imprisonment in all the cases.