Hyderabad: Three died by suicide within a few days at Lanco Hills in Manikonda of Hyderabad. Recently, a young woman identified as Bindushree (28) died suicide by jumping from the 21st floor at Lancohills apartment in Manikonda. The Raidurgam police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's father Krishna.

It was confirmed that harassment was the reason for the young woman's death. During the police investigation, the dark activities and atrocities of a businessman and Kannada actor came to light. According to information collected from locals and police, Purnachand Rao from East Godavari district reportedly acted in some Kannada movies and settled in Hyderabad 10 years ago and was doing a home theatre business at Banjara Hills. He was staying at Manikonda with his wife and daughter at 15LH Block of Lanco Hills Apartments.

Bindushri from Kakinada has been working as his daughter's caretaker for the past 10 years. She was staying in a room allocated by Purnachand Rao. The intimacy between the two led to an extra-marital affair. The rivalry started between them five days ago after Purnachand Rao brought another young woman home to take care of his daughter.

As a result, the fights reached a peak on Friday night. The police investigation confirmed that they had a heated argument with each other from 9 pm till past midnight. After that, she jumped from the 21st floor. The security personnel, who witnessed the incident, informed the Rayadurgam police. When the police reached Purnachand Rao's flat to inform him about the suicide, they were shocked when the door was opened half an hour later.

Purnachand Rao used to publicise that he acted in Kannada films. Meanwhile, locals gave information to the police that he used to lure girls and women stating that he would provide opportunities to them through his acquaintances in the film industry. Some people staying in the same apartment told the media that they often noticed some women and girls visiting him. It is learnt that three days before the incident, four young women came to his flat. The police, who initially thought the death to be suspicious, confirmed that she died by suicide due to torture.