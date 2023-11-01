SECURITY EXPENDITURE ON TELANGANA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS WITNESSES 50 PERCENT JUMP

Hyderabad: The upcoming Telangana assembly elections will cost the government exchequer a whopping Rs 150 crore for the security expenditure, a 50 percent increase as compared to the last state elections, sources said. It is estimated that the cost of security for the upcoming assembly elections will be Rs 150 crores.

The state government has been asked to bear the cost of the allowances and vehicles of the state police participating in the election duties along with the forces being deployed to the state from the Centre and other states, sources said. An official said that the security expenditure was Rs 100 crore for the last election.

Significantly, security forces are on alert ahead of the Telangana assembly elections scheduled to be held on Nov 30. Being a left-wing influenced state, constant checks are being carried out at the borders with Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. Special checkposts are being set up across the state to ensure that cash, gold, and liquor are not smuggled to influence voters.

While 60,000 state police personnel are at the disposal of the government to be deployed for the assembly elections, the KCR led BRS government has asked the Centre for 300 additional companies of paramilitary forces for smooth conduct of the assembly elections on 119 assembly seats. Another 10,000 policemen will be brought from surrounding states, sources said.

Officials said that over 500 polling booths in the poll bound Telangana state have been identified where additional security forces will be deployed in additional numbers in view of Left-wing extremism threats and Maoist influence. Sources said that as many as 14 of the 119 assembly segments have been categorised as sensitive to Left wing extremism.