New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear on Monday a petition filed by BRS MLC and Telangana Chief Minister KCR's daughter Kavitha seeking protection against the arrest and notices by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged irregularities in the now scrapped Delhi Excise Policy. Sources said that a bench of Justice Ajay Rastogi and Justice Bela M Trivedi will hear the petition filed by Kavitha.

The apex court had on Mar. 15 agreed to hear the plea by the BRS MLC against the ED notices. In her petition Kavitha has said that the ED is writing down her rights as a woman. Kavitha stated in the petition that she was called as a witness in the case and should be questioned at her home or through video conference.

Kavita stated in her petition that she was called to the ED office for questioning in violation of Section 160 of the CrPC. She said that there were “many examples in the past that ED officials were causing mental and physical problems during the investigation”. In the petition, Kavitha stated that “the way the ED officials acted was shocking” adding “the way the ED officials behaved toward some of the accused made her worried and afraid”.

Kavitha urged the Supreme Court to give appropriate directions to conduct the investigation under the surveillance of CCTV cameras in the presence of lawyers. The BRS leader was on Mar. 21 grilled by the ED at its New Delhi office for the 3rd time in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam case. Earlier, Kavitha was questioned by the ED on Mar. 20 and Mar. 11 in the case.