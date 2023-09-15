New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday informed the Supreme Court that it would not insist on summons issued to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao K Kavitha for her appearance on Friday before it in connection with the Delhi liquor scam.

Additional solicitor general (ASG) SV Raju, representing the Enforcement Directorate, contended before a bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia that Kavitha had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate earlier and if she has any difficulty, the date of summons will be extended. Kavitha’s counsel informed the bench that she has been summoned for today.

Raju submitted before the bench that she had appeared twice and if she is busy, the Enforcement Directorate will extend the date by another 10 days. The bench scheduled the matter for hearing on September 26. Kavitha’s counsel submitted that the summons should be deferred till then. The bench queried Raju, whether the court needs to record it or the agency will do it. Raju said, “we will do it…”.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by Kavitha challenging the summons by the Enforcement Directorate in the case. She had also requested protection from arrest. The BRS leader has denied all allegations levelled against her.