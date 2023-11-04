SACHIN TENDULKAR TO FLAG OFF HYDERABAD HALF MARATHON TOMORROW

“When it comes to running, a lot of people box themselves into different challenges. Some are worried about maintaining practice schedules, some about their diet and some about their fitness."

"But one should never feel it is too late to start. I hope the participants this year will move beyond the thoughts of age and not be restricted by a number. You can start your fitness journey any time, not just when you’re young. For India to transform from a sport-loving nation to a sport-playing nation, we need participation from people across all age groups,” Tendulkar, who has numerous records to his name, was quoted as saying in a media statement.