Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing controversy over the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Telangana Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday made it clear that his party will oppose the UCC if a bill is introduced in Parliament.

"The BJP-led NDA government is already fomenting trouble among people in different ways, ignoring the nation's development, and is again planning tricks to divide the people of the country in the name of UCC," Chandrasekhar Rao was quoted as saying in an official release.

Observing that his party would "unambiguously oppose" the Centre's "decision to divide the people of the country which is known for its unity in diversity", Rao said his party would, accordingly, oppose the UCC. A delegation led by All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) president Khalid Saifullah Rahmani had met Rao and urged him to oppose the UCC bill. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi was also part of the delegation.

While speaking to reporters after the meeting with KCR and representatives of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, AIMIM Chief said if the UCC would come, it will be a loss for all communities of the country. He said that a note was given to the CM with appeals to oppose the UCC.

"India is the symbol of unity in diversity. There are crores of tribals in almost all the states. All of them will face some difficulties due to this UCC. The Hindu Marriage Act will also be repealed. We discussed the Uniform Civil Code with CM KCR. We have said that UCC is not good for democracy in India. Telangana has been peaceful for the past ten years. Prime Minister Modi is allergic to secularism. We will definitely oppose the UCC. KCR assured that he will oppose the bill and will discuss this with like-minded parties. We will meet the CMs and party leaders of all the states," said Owaisi.

