Hyderabad (Telangana): As the festive season approaches, India's e-commerce sector will hire at least 4 lakh gig workers in South India with a majority of the demand expected to arise from Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, staffing solutions provider TeamLease Services has said. Retail, FMCG, and Logistics will also witness an increase in employment opportunities.

According to TeamLease, the majority of the demand will be concentrated across Bengaluru (40 per cent), Chennai (30 per cent) and Hyderabad (30 per cent). The demand for gig workers during the festive season will also extend to tier-two cities such as Coimbatore, Kochi, and Mysore. Companies will hire across primary functions such as warehouse operations, last-mile delivery personnel and call centre operators.

A. Balasubramanian, Vice President, of Teamlease Services said that for the past three months, several prominent e-commerce companies have been preparing for this festive season. The shift influences the positive growth synergy in the sector in the consumer demographic, digitisation, and government policies. He also said that compared to last year, TeamLease anticipated a 25 per cent increase in gig jobs all over India.

He said that specifically, South India's hiring would increase by 30 per cent compared to the last year. Overall seven lakh new gig jobs will be created pan-India. Retail, FMCG, and Logistics will also witness an increase in employment opportunities, he added.

According to industry research, consumer spending in India is expected to surpass four trillion dollars by 2030, which will augment the Indian gig economy further. Due to this, India's gig workforce will reach 2.35 crore by 2029-30.

