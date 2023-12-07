Hyderabad (Telangana): Following Congress's landslide victory in the Telangana assembly elections, Pradesh Congress Committee President Revanth Reddy will take oath as the new Chief Minister of the state at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in capital Hyderabad on Thursday. Sources said that 12 ministers will also take oath along with Reddy.

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, former President Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will attend the oath-taking ceremony. Sources said that outgoing Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has also been inviged to the event.

Besides, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and TDP President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu are also expected to attend the event. The oath-taking ceremony is expected to be attended by one lakh people. Revanth Reddy who led the Congress's victory in the Telangana assembly election, had contested from two seats-Kamareddy and Kodangal.

In Kamareddy, Revanth Reddy contested against outgoing CM KCR, but both were defeated on the seat by BJP leader Katipally Venkata Ramana Reddy. But Revanth Reddy emerged victorious from the Kodangal seat. Ahead of Revanth Reddy's oath-taking in Hyderabad, Congress workers have put up large posters and buntings across the city to welcome him.

Congress is forming the government in Telangana for the first time after the state was created in 2014. The Congress won 64 of 119 as in the Telangana assembly elections while the BRS won 39. Ahead of his coronation, Revanth Reddy on Wednesday met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"Congratulations to Telangana's CM Designate, @revanth_anumula Under his leadership, the Congress govt will fulfil all its guarantees to the people of Telangana and build a Prajala Sarkar," Rahul Gandhi posted on his official handle on X after meeting Reddy. Meanwhile, sources said that Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi is on way to the venue of the oath taking ceremony.