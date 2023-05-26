Hyderabad : These days, the threat from cybercriminals is looming for one and all from all sides. In the past, signatures were forged. Now, thieves have become smarter in the age of advanced technology. They are stealing our identity verifications and looting money from our accounts in a split second. They are also taking loans in our name without our knowledge.

Therefore, we need to remain alert all the time. Do not share your PAN, Aadhaar, bank account, debit and credit card details with anyone under any circumstances. Don't trust anyone who contacts you on the phone, especially online. A stolen identity is like a weapon for thieves to cheat you financially.

If you want to know how many loans and cards you have easily, credit reports help. There are mainly three credit bureaus in our country. They are Cibil, Experian and Equifax. Get your credit reports at each credit bureau once a year. If you find any unauthorized accounts, report them to the credit bureaus immediately. Get those unauthorised items removed from your reports.

Also Read : Beware of UPI frauds; use six-digit PIN to make payments

A fraud alert can be placed on all three credit bureaus. You will get a message if any loan application comes in your name or someone tries to open an account using your identity details. This protects against fraud. Cybercriminals who steal your identity usually don't immediately use your information. They wait for days and months. Only after that, they will target you. Therefore, it is necessary to check your credit reports from time to time.

Sending PAN and Aadhaar through online and social platforms is very common. This should be stopped. When very urgent, these details should be sent only to known persons. Use strong passwords with numbers and symbols for online bank accounts. Ensure that your identity details are not exposed to fraud.

If your identity details fall into the hands of thieves despite taking all precautions, go to your nearest police station and register an FIR (First Information Report). A credit freeze can be done by contacting the three major credit bureaus. This prevents anyone from viewing your credit report without your permission. This will prevent thieves from opening an account in your name. Inform the banks where you have your account about identity theft.