Bhadradri Kothagudem (Telangana) : As an example of religious harmony, the celestial marriage of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita was performed at a dargah in Telangana. What's more, both Muslims and Hindus joined in these celebrations. You may be wondering whether this has really happened. But this is true. The incident took place at Satyanarayanapuram in Bhadradri Kothagudem.

As a symbol of inter-religious harmony, the Sitarama Kalyanam (marriage) was held in the dargah where the Hazrat Nagul Meera Ursu festival is being celebrated for the past 40 years. Just like their Muslim festivals, the dargah committee is organising the Sri Ramanavami celebrations with the same grandeur. The Puja programs are being organized here without distinction along creed or caste lines.

The Puja programs are being performed in the dargah with the motto that all human beings are one and the same. Here, both Hindus and Muslims celebrate Hazrat Nagul Meera and celebrate Sri Ramanavami every year. On the day of Sri Rama Navami, devotees arrive in large numbers to celebrate the marriage of Ram in the dargah. Another feature is that the priest (Malik) of this Dargah is also a Hindu. The Rama Navami is celebrated at this dargah with the help of local Brahmin priests.

In a similar incident, Muslim devotees participated in Sri Ram Navami celebrations in the Tallada of Khammam district of Telangana. Mandal Parishad co-option members Esub couple presented silk cloths and thalambralu (rice mixed with turmeric and saffron). Participated in Sitaram Kalyanam organized at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple. The temple committee members honoured the couple.