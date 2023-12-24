Ram Charan enters league cricket, acquires Hyderabad team in Indian Street Premier League
Published: 48 minutes ago
Ram Charan enters league cricket, acquires Hyderabad team in Indian Street Premier League
Published: 48 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Ram Charan is ready to show his mark in the field of sports. He recently bought the Hyderabad team in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). This was officially announced on the X platform on Sunday. "Happy to be the owner of the Hyderabad team in the Indian Street Premier League. "We have started this venture to promote talent, foster community spirit and celebrate the culture of gully cricket," he said.
-
Excited to announce my ownership of Team Hyderabad in the Indian Street Premier League!— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 24, 2023
Beyond cricket, this venture is about nurturing talent, fostering community spirit, and celebrating street cricket's essence.
Join me as we elevate Hyderabad's presence in the ISPL,… pic.twitter.com/DQA29n18qp
He shared a link for the players, who want to be a part of this team. Those who are interested are asked to register. Former Indian selector and head of the ISPL Selection Committee Jatin Paranjape said earlier that this tournament will be useful for bringing out budding cricketers. He said that these matches will be held from March 2 to 9, 2024. It may be recalled that the Mumbai team is owned by Amitabh Bachchan, the Bengaluru team by Hrithik Roshan and the Jammu and Kashmir team by Akshay Kumar.
When it comes to movies, Ram Charan is currently acting in 'Game Changer'. Shankar is directing this film with the story provided by director Karthik Subbaraj. It is being made as a political and action film. There are reports that Ram Charan will be seen in a dual role in this film. Kiara Advani is the heroine. Anjali, Srikanth, SJ Surya and Sunil will be seen in key roles. Taman is providing the music. Producer Dil Raju recently said that the film will be released in September next year.