RAM CHARAN ENTERS LEAGUE CRICKET ACQUIRES HYDERABAD TEAM IN INDIAN STREET PREMIER LEAGUE

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Ram Charan is ready to show his mark in the field of sports. He recently bought the Hyderabad team in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). This was officially announced on the X platform on Sunday. "Happy to be the owner of the Hyderabad team in the Indian Street Premier League. "We have started this venture to promote talent, foster community spirit and celebrate the culture of gully cricket," he said.

He shared a link for the players, who want to be a part of this team. Those who are interested are asked to register. Former Indian selector and head of the ISPL Selection Committee Jatin Paranjape said earlier that this tournament will be useful for bringing out budding cricketers. He said that these matches will be held from March 2 to 9, 2024. It may be recalled that the Mumbai team is owned by Amitabh Bachchan, the Bengaluru team by Hrithik Roshan and the Jammu and Kashmir team by Akshay Kumar.