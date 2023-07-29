RAINS SUBSIDE IN TELANGANA BUT MANY DISTRICTS STILL WATERLOGGED

Hyderabad: Several districts in Telangana remained waterlogged even as rains subsided since Friday with thousands of people still staying at the relief camps set up by the government. At least 18 people have lost their lives in the flood so far. Bodies of eight people who were washed away a day earlier by the gushing waters in a rivulet at Kondai village in Mulugu district of the state, were recovered on Friday.

The flood waters have inundated roads, snapped power tranmission lines and submerged standing crops thereby causing heavy damages. The Godavari and Pranahita rivers are still in spate in the state flooding the low lying areas along their course. A third flood alert was issued at Bhadrachalam where the water level reached 53.1 feet.

Crop losses have been reported on 5.5 lakh acres of land across the state by Thursday. On Friday, another 82,000 acres were reported to have suffered losses after being submerged by the flood waters. In capital Hyderabad, moderate rain was recorded in Kookatpally, Moosapet, KPHB Colony, Nizampet, Hydernagar, and Bachupally on Friday.

More than 20 colonies of Warangal City are still under flood water. Hyderabad Meteorological Center has predicted light to moderate rains across the state for the next three days. Heavy rains are likely to occur in many places in North Telangana districts. An orange alert has been issued for Adilabad, Nirmal, Kumuram Bhim Asifabad, Nizamabad, Yadadri, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts.

The flood waters have brought life to a grinding halt in many villages in Mahabubabad, Dornakal, Bhupalapalli, Palakurti, Parakala, and Janagama areas in the combined Warangal district. Vehicular traffic between Telangana and Chhattisgarh has come to a standstill due to the rise of Godavari at Tekula Gudem in Vajedu mandal of Mulugu district.

Also read: Incessant rains throw life out of gear in Telangana

Due to the overflowing of Lenkalagadda brook, the traffic to Mahadevpur-Palimela mandals has also come to a standstill. Commuters on the Bhupapalalli-Parakala national highway are also facing problems as traffic has come to a standstill due to flood waters. Minister Satyavathy Rathore, MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy, Collector Bhavesh Mishra, and SP Karunakar visited the village to take stock of the situation.

The bridge on Jampannavagu between Mallyala-Dodla in Ethurunagaram Mandal was swept away by floods. State Minister Satyavati Rathore has said that the flood victims will be provided financial assistance and the families of the deceased will be compensated at the rate of Rs 4 lakh each. On Friday, the Minister spoke at a press conference in Mulugu along with Special Officer-in-charge Krishna Aditya and District Collector Ila Tripathi.

Flood-affected families will be provided Rs 25,000 each as immediate assistance, the minister said. Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar has informed that said that around 19,000 people have been shifted to safer places in many districts. Telangana Chief Minister KCR on Friday took stock of the relief and rescue operations.

An official said that the CM inquired about the situation at the field level on the second day in view of continuous rains in the state for the last few days. The CM talked to the ministers, public representatives and top officials about the ongoing relief and rehabilitation programs in the flood affected areas, the official said.

“He gave suggestions and instructions to the authorities to take action according to the situation in many flood affected areas. The CM ordered the officials to take measures to prevent the spread of infections in the muddy areas after the floods receded,” he added.