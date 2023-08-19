RAINS ACCOMPANIED BY THUNDERSTORMS AND LIGHTNING LIKELY IN TELANGANA FOR NEXT THREE DAYS

Hyderabad: The Meteorological Centre of Hyderabad has announced that there is a possibility of rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Telangana in the next three days. Heavy rains are expected on Saturday in Adilabad, Komaram Bhim, Manchiryala, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirisilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mulugu and Kamareddy districts.

It said that the low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal will continue in the surrounding areas of Chhattisgarh today. The same low pressure is likely to move west-northwestward and cross northeast Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours, it said. On the other hand, it is raining incessantly in the joint Adilabad district.

Also read: Heavy rain throws normal life out of gear across Telangana

The rain that started at night is still continuing. With the flood coming from the upper Maharashtra, the authorities are releasing water downstream leaving two gates of the Swarna project and one gate of the Gaddennavagu project. Bothe Kandre stream, Nakkalawada and Kota streams are overflowing. Due to this, vehicular traffic was disrupted.

In Jagitial district also, people are facing problems due to rain since Friday. The wall of a dilapidated primary government school in Ambedkar Nagar collapsed due to incessant rain in Korutla town of Jagtial district. The teachers of the school took precautionary measures and shifted the students to another school on the orders of superiors.

Mutyala Wada, Adarsha Nagar, Prakasam Road and Kallur Road areas of the town were flooded with rainwater. Traffic was severely disrupted due to heavy flood water in the streets. People faced difficulties in venturing out of their homes for various needs. The people appealed to the government for a permanent solution to prevent flood water from entering the residential areas.