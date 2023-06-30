RAHUL TO FOCUS ON COLLECTIVE LEADERSHIP TO AVOID POWER TUSSLE IN TELANGANA CONGRESS

New Delhi: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is likely to focus on the principle of “collective leadership” to avoid a power tussle between senior state leaders in poll-bound Telangana. Rahul will address a massive rally in the Khammam district of Telangana, a party stronghold, on July 2 where he is expected to make a strong pitch for a united Congress and target the ruling BRS.

“The collective leadership formula was followed in Karnataka and it paid dividends. Rahulji is expected to make a similar pitch in Telangana on July 2. He wants the focus of the party’s campaign not on individuals, but on the Congress’ programmes and policies, the way it happened in Karnataka,” AICC secretary in charge of Telangana Rohit Chaudhry told ETV Bharat.

“Khammam is a party stronghold. We are preparing to host a massive rally on July 2. Rahulji is expected to make some important announcements. The message from Khammam will travel across the state,” he said. According to party insiders, the “collective leadership” formula allowed the AICC managers to avoid a power tussle between Karnataka state unit chief DK Shiv Kumar (now Deputy Chief Minister) and then CLP leader K Siddaramaiah (now Chief Minister), both of whom were strong leaders and were claimants to the Chief Minister’s post.

Also read: Be united, go all out against BRS govt, Rahul tells Telangana Congress

There are similar concerns in Telangana where state unit chief Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka are strong leaders in their own right and therefore strong claimants for the Chief Minister’s post. Miffed over infighting in the state unit, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge had sent senior leader Digvijay Singh last year to suggest a roadmap. In his report, Singh suggested a new AICC in charge. Later, Kharge sent senior Maharashtra leader Manikrao Thakre to replace Manickam Tagore as AICC in charge in January this year.

The state unit has been largely together since then but that did not stop both Revanth Reddy and Bhatti Vikramarka from taking out separate foot marches across the state in a show of strength. Besides the two, there are other important leaders in the state unit, including MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

Interestingly, the July 2 rally at Khammam marks the culmination of Bhatti’s foot march where the CLP leader is planning to stage a big show of strength by arranging a crowd of around four lakhs. The Khammam rally is also significant as several BRS leaders, including Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Jupalli Krishna Rao, will formally join the Congress.

“These leaders have already met both Kharge and Rahul in Delhi, but they wanted to formally join the Congress on July 2. The joining of BRS leaders in such large numbers marks an important shift in state politics. A public meeting to mark the joining of these leaders will help them convey a message to their rivals on their home turf,” said Rohit Chaudhry.

The AICC secretary claimed that the ruling BRS was facing a huge 10-year anti-incumbency this time and the people were in a mood for change. “The BRS made a lot of promises but did little work. The people are concerned over basic issues like education, jobs, price rise and the safety of women. They expect a government, which delivers on social welfare. We have a track record of implementing our poll promises,” he added.