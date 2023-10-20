Jagtial (Telangana) : Farmers in Telangana will get Rs 500 more than MSP per quintal for any crop they grow, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a poll rally in Jagtial, Telangana, today. Congress, if elected to power in Telangana, will make sure that the turmeric farmers will get Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 per quintal.