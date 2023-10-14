Hyderabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responded on the X (formerly Twitter) platform on the death of Pravallika, who died by suicide due to the postponement of the Group-II examination. Governor Tamilisai Soudararajan directed the Chief Secretary to the Government and the Secretary of the DGP Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to submit a report on Pravallika's death within 48 hours.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reacted strongly to Pravallika's suicide, who was frustrated with the postponement of Group-II. Rahul Gandhi, who tweeted on X, said that the news of the unemployed young woman's suicide has shocked him. He commented that it was very painful and sad. Rahul Gandhi said that it was not a suicide, but it was a murder.

Rahul described it as a murder against the dreams, hopes and aspirations of the youth. He criticised that Telangana youth have been deprived of employment. He accused the BRS of ruining the state in the last 10 years. He clarified that after the Congress government comes to power in Telangana, the jobs calendar will be released and TSPSC will be reorganised on the lines of UPSC within a month. He promised to fill two lakh vacant government jobs in a year.

On the other hand, Governor Tamilisai also responded to Pravalika's suicide. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has ordered the Chief Secretary, DGP and TSPSC Secretary to submit a report within 48 hours regarding the suicide. She expressed deep shock over her death and she sent condolences to the family members of Pravallika.

The Governor stated that her untimely death will cause challenges and stress to the young aspirants, who are preparing for the competitive exams. While deeply saddened by the loss of the life of Pravallika, who was preparing for Group-II exams, the Governor said that she is committed to solving the issues raised by this tragic incident.

Tamilisai Soundararajan called upon the unemployed youth not to give up hope and to show courage towards getting employment no matter what happens. The Governor assured her unwavering support in the endeavour, stressing her commitment to helping the candidates achieve their employment goals. Employees Unions and job aspirants staged a protest over Pravallika's suicide.