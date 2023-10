Hyderabad: AICC leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra are set to kickstart the Congress poll campaign tomorrow in Telangana for the November 30 assembly polls. According to TPCC President Revanth Reddy the duo, along with other senior leaders, will visit Ramappa temple at 4 PM tomorrow and offer prayers to Lord Shiva.

On the first day, they will address a women's convention in Mulugu and Bhupalpally area. On the second day, Rahul Gandhi will undertake a bus yatra in Karimnagar district, and the following day in NIzamabad district, a communication from Telangana Congress quoting Revanth Reddy said.

While Priyanka is set to return to Delhi after the women's convention, Rahul Gandhi would continue to attend events in the state, AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana Manikrao Thakre had earlier said.