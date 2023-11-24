RAHUL GANDHI PRIYANKA GANDHI TO ADDRESS CONGRESS RALLIES IN POLL BOUND TELANGANA TODAY TOMORROW

Hyderabad: With Telangana assembly elections days away, Congress party has intensified its campaign with party leader and MP Rahul Gandhi and her sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra scheduled to campaign for the party candidates in as many as seven constituencies during a whirlwind tour, sources said.

Sources said that Priyanka will visit the state on 24th and 25th of October and will address poll rallies in seven constituencies to campaign for the Congress candidates on the seats. On the first day of her visit on Friday, Priyanka will address an election rally in Palakurti at 12 noon, Husnabad at 1.30 pm and Kothagudem at 3 pm, sources said.

On the 2nd day of her visit on 25th, the Congress General Secretary will participate in an election rally in Khammam at 11 am, then Paleru Satthupalli at 1.30 pm, and Madhira meetings from 2.40 to 3.30 pm. After addressing the poll rallies, Priyanka will reach Vijayawada airport and leave for Delhi. Besides Priyanka, her brother and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will also visit Telangana on the 25th where he will address party rallies in three assembly constituencies.

Sources said that Rahul will fly to the state by helicopter from Nanded.. He will address an election rally at Bodan at 12 noon, Adilabad at 2 o'clock and Vemulawada at 4 o'clock in the evening, sources said. Party sources said that there is a possibility that Rahul Gandhi may also address Congress rallies in Tandur, Sangareddy and Kamareddy on the 26th, but it has not been finalized yet.

Meanwhile Karnataka Deputy CM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar will reach Hyderabad this morning from Bangalore. A corner meeting will be held in the Stationghanpur constituency at 12 noon. He will participate in campaign meetings in Vardhannapet and Warangal West constituencies. He will address Congress meetings at Amberpet constituency.