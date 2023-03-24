Hyderabad: Day after a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'Modi surname' remarks of 2019, Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has accused Gandhi of “hurting the sentiments of the OBC community”. Upping the ante against the Congress after the conviction, Nadda said that the OBC community will “democratically take revenge for this insult from Rahul”.

“Yesterday, Surat court sentenced Rahul for his objectionable statement towards OBC society. But Rahul and Congress party are still adamant on their statement due to their arrogance and continuously hurting the sentiments of OBC society. The entire OBC community will democratically take revenge for this insult from Rahul,” Nadda wrote in a tweet on Friday.

In another tweet, Nadda said, “Now, Rahul Gandhi calls the entire OBC community thieves. He gets a flak in the Courts but he refuses to apologise thus showing how deep rooted his hatred for OBCs is. The people of India did not forgive him in 2019…in 2024 the punishment will be more severe”. Nadda said that “by comparing OBC communities to thieves, Mr. Rahul Ganhi has shown a pathetic and casteist mindset. However, his latest tirade is not surprising.

For the last many years he has always reduced levels of political discourse”. On Thursday, a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted Rahul Gandhi and sentenced him for two years for his remarks over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surname. Rahul has got bail in the case for a month. He has been allowed to appeal against the sentence within the said period.

Rahul had, at a rally in Karnataka in April 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections asked why “all these thieves have Modi as their surname? Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi."