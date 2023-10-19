RAHUL GANDHI CHALLENGES TELANGANA CHIEF MINISTER KCR ON CASTE CENSUS PROMISES TO IMPLEMENT IT IF CONGRESS COMES TO POWER

Bhupalpally (Telangana): In a bold political move, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has thrown down the gauntlet to Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) by questioning his silence on the long-debated issue of a caste census. During a spirited roadshow in Bhupalpally, Gandhi not only criticised KCR's alleged inaction but also pledged to initiate a caste census survey if the Congress secures power in the state. The move has ignited a fiery political battle between the Congress and BRS, with the contentious issue emerging as a central point of contention in the run-up to the polls.

Gandhi, addressing a diverse crowd in Telangana, declared, "We have already initiated caste census surveys in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Karnataka, and will do the same in Telangana as soon as we come to power."

For Rahul Gandhi, the issue of the caste census is not just a political tool but a matter of utmost national significance. He described it as the most pressing issue in the country, likening it to an "x-ray" that would reveal the percentage of backward classes, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and minorities.

“OBCs have control of only five per cent of India's budget. I want to ask if the OBC population in the country is only five per cent,” he asked. “If our party comes to power in Telangana, the first thing we will do here will be Telangana’s X-ray,” he said and promised that Congress will provide a government of the poor, farmers and workers. “The ‘X-ray’ will also reveal how much money of people of Telangana was looted by the family of the Chief Minister,” Gandhi added.

The Congress leader further alleged that the BRS, in collaboration with the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), is joining forces with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to mount a collective assault on the Congress. "When Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister KCR deliver speeches, the people of Telangana should question them about when they intend to conduct the caste census survey," Gandhi urged, emphasising the need for transparency and accountability in the political landscape.

Gandhi also took the opportunity to raise concerns about what he perceived as the selective targeting of opposition parties by the BJP through legal proceedings. He questioned why there are no cases against KCR and cited this absence as raising questions about the Chief Minister's conduct. In a strongly-worded statement, he said, "The absence of CBI and ED cases against Chief Minister KCR raises questions." This allegation adds a new layer of complexity to the ongoing political tussle in Telangana.

In an intriguing twist, Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the dynasty politics allegedly being practiced by KCR and his party. He argued that the people of Telangana, who had dreamed of a state where the common man would be in power, had seen those aspirations dashed. "In the last ten years, your Chief Minister, KCR, has distanced himself from the people, and only his family is ruling the state. He has shattered your dream," Gandhi asserted, positioning himself as the advocate of the common people's aspirations.

In a bid to gain support and underline the Congress's commitment to the people of Telangana, Gandhi emphasized that it was a Congress-led government that had fulfilled the promise of statehood to Telangana. He expressed a deep connection with the state, stating, "My relationship with the people of Telangana is one of love and affection. While KCR and Modi come to Telangana for a political relationship with you, my connection with you is based on love and affection."

The caste census issue has become a flashpoint in the ongoing political discourse, with both the Congress and BRS taking strong positions. KCR's daughter, Legislative Council Member K Kavitha, had previously questioned why the Congress had not conducted a caste survey during its six decades in power, framing Gandhi's promise as mere political posturing. Kavitha contended, "This Congress leader started talking about the census of the Backward Classes population. When they were in power for 60 years, they did not do it. Now he says he will do something”.