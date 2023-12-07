Hyderabad: Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday congratulated newly sworn in Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy saying the “work of 'Prajala Sarkar'(people's government) has begun” in the state. “Congratulations to the newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy garu, and his team! The work of Prajala Sarkar has now begun. We will deliver the dream of 'Bangaru Telangana', and fulfil all our Guarantees,” Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Revanth Reddy was on Thursday sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Telangana after the Congress trounced the K Chandrashekhar Rao led Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) government in the assembly election. The Congress won 64 of the 119 seats in the assembly election while the BRS won 39 seats. Besides Revanth Reddy, 12 ministers were also sworn in at the oath-taking ceremony.

Madhira MLA, Bhatti Vikramarka, was sworn in as the deputy CM of Telangana. Vikramarka won the Madhira seat in the assembly elections by defeating BRS candidate Kamal Raju Lingala with a margin of 35,452 votes. The Congress leader is credited for the Congress resurgence in the state with his padayatra ahead of the assembly elections. Besides Vikramarka, other MLAs who were sworn in as the ministers in the new Telangana government are N Uttam Kumar Reddy, C Damodar Rajanarasimha, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy.

The Congress has formed the government in Telangana for the first time after the state was formed in 2014. In his first speech after becoming CM, Revanth Reddy said that 'Telangana was a state formed by struggles and built on sacrifices. “Congress sacrificed and gave Telangana. For ten years, the people bore the despotism in silence.

The Indiramma Kingdom came to fulfill the aspirations of the Telangana people. The people of Telangana have freedom from today. With the establishment of a people's government, equal development is possible throughout,” Revanth Reddy said. Reddy is holding the first Prajadarbar on Friday at 10 am.