Hanamkonda: As many as 78 students of the Commerce, Economics and Zoology courses of Kakatiya University (KU) in Warangal were suspended from the hostels for a week owing to complaints from juniors on grounds of ragging.

This is the first time in the history of the university that so many students have been suspended at once. As per university sources, a couple of days ago, some PG final-year students ragged and threatened PG-first-year female students, a day after their orientation programme. The juniors complained in this regard.

Acting on the complaint, the anti-ragging monitoring committee of the University conducted an inquiry into the allegations. Following this, the Director of the University Hostels on Friday expelled the accused PG female students from the Padmavati Hostel for a week based on the preliminary inquiry report.

As per reports, ragging has become an everyday phenomenon. Acharya Y Venkaiah, director of KU Hostels confirmed the incident and the suspension of students. He said that investigation is on and they are trying to find out if anyone else was involved in the punishable act.

The registrar of KU has assured stringent action against the accused if proper evidence is produced. The incident has highlighted the necessity of the UGC anti-ragging policies being effectively implemented in higher education institutions to prevent ragging.

