PROVIDE 33 PC QUOTA TO WOMEN IN PARLIAMENT STATE LEGISLATURES TELANGANA CM KCR URGES PM MODI TO PASS BILL IN SPECIAL PARLIAMENT SESSION

Hyderabad (Telangana): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday demanding that the Government of India should provide 33 per cent reservation to women in the Parliament. He urged PM Modi to pass the women's reservation bill in the special session of Parliament beginning September 18.

Chief Minister KCR also informed that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi Parliamentary Party in its meeting today had passed a resolution demanding to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and State Legislatures. He requested that the Government of India should take action in this regard in the upcoming special session of Parliament.

"As you are aware, our Constitution has envisaged suitable provisions for affirmative action in favour of Women to correct historical prejudices and discrimination against them. I am happy to inform you that Telangana State Government is implementing 30 per cent reservation for women in public employment and admissions in educational institutions," the letter read.

KCR mentioned that the Telangana Assembly had already passed a unanimous Resolution in 2014 but no action has been taken by the Government of India till now.

"Telangana State Legislature has passed a unanimous Resolution on 14.06.2014 requesting the Government of India to provide for 33 per cent reservations for Women in Parliament and State Legislatures. However, the Government of India has not initiated any action on this front so far," the letter read.

"I, once again, would like to request you to initiate the required Legislative process for speedy implementation in the ensuing special session of the Parliament starting on September 18, 2023," it added.

Earlier Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on September 5 wrote a letter to the chiefs of all 47 political parties including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calling upon them to set aside political differences and prioritise the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in the upcoming special session of Parliament set to begin on September 18.

The Women's Reservation Bill seeks to reserve 33 per cent of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women. Despite being a crucial step towards gender parity and inclusive governance, the Bill has remained in legislative limbo for far too long. (ANI)