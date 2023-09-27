Hyderabad: Ahead of the Assembly elections in Telangana later this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the southern state on October 1.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to address public meetings on October 1 and October 3 in the poll-bound state. “The Prime Minister will be visiting Mahbubnagar on October 1 and Nizamabad on October 3 to address public meetings,” sources in the party said.

The BJP is all set to start its assembly poll campaign with the Prime Minister's rally on October 1. The saffron party's top leaders such as Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, and several central ministers will take a plunge into the electioneering process after Modi's rallies.

Preparations are afoot as the BJP has come up with an itinerary of top-rung leaders who will be making a whirlwind tour of the state to address public gatherings for the forthcoming assembly polls in 2023. The high-voltage campaign of the Prime Minister who will be visiting the state twice in a gap of two days will give momentum to the electioneering process in Telangana, said party sources.

Senior BJP leaders said that on October 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be reaching Begumpet airport at 1:30 p.m. on a special flight. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones of the various infrastructure projects in the vicinity of Begumpet airport and he will stay in the area from 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.