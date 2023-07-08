Warangal (Telangana): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the citizens to utilise every second of the "golden period" while stressing that Telangana was turning into a hub connecting all neighbouring economic corridors.

The Prime Minister was speaking after he laid foundation stones for various infrastructure development projects worth around Rs 6,100 crore here during his visit to the southern state.

"Today's new India is young India, it's full of energy. We have a golden period in the 21st century's third decade. We have to make full use of it and ensure that no corner of the country is behind in terms of development," Prime Minister Modi said.

"The strength of the people of Telangana has always increased the strength of India. Today when India has become the 5th largest economy in the world, the people of Telangana have a huge role in this. There is a lot of excitement for doing investments in India from across the world. When the whole world is coming to India to invest, Telangana has many opportunities," the PM further said.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Tourism Minister and newly-appointed president of BJP in Telangana G Kishan Reddy, BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Bandi Sanjay Kumar among others were present on the occasion.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, Nitin Gadkari said, "I am confident that with highway network, business and industries will get a boost. I often reiterate the famous quote of former US President John F Kennedy - American roads are not good because America is rich but America is rich because American roads are good. I am happy that the road infrastructure, that will be developed here under the leadership of the Prime Minister, will connect the mining industry, trade, business, export-import and small centres of development and we will generate employment."

The projects for which the foundation stone was laid include a railway wagon manufacturing unit to be developed at a cost of over Rs 500 crore. The modern manufacturing unit will have enhanced wagon manufacturing capacity. It will help in the employment generation and development of ancillary units in nearby areas.

