PRIEST KILLS WOMAN DUMPS BODY IN MANHOLE HELD

Hyderabad A temple priest killed a woman with whom he was in an illicit relationship and dumped her body in a manhole in Hyderabad after the latter asked him to marry her police said A case has been registered in this connection and the accused was arrested on the basis of CCTV footageThe deceased identified as Apsara lived with her mother in the Saroornagar area while the accused Venkata Saikrishna works as a priest in the Bangaru Maisamma temple in the area The accused met the woman in the temple and developed a friendship with herPolice said both lived in the same area and Saikrishna used to frequently visit Apsara s house Soon Apsara started pressuring him to marry her But Saikrishna who was married and had three children refused herAccording to the police on June 3 Apsara asked Saikrishna to drop her at Shamshabad as she was going to Bhadrachalam with her friends While travelling in the car a quarrel started between the two after Apsara once again asked him to get married to her Agitated by her repeated nagging Saikrishna hit Apsara on the head with a stone leaving her seriously injured and she died on the spot police said Next day Saikrishna brought Apsara s body in his car and dumped it in the septic tank at Saroornagar mandal office He then went to Shamshabad police station and complained that Apsara was missing After which he returned to the temple and continued his daily activities Also Read Girl allegedly beaten to death for resisting molestation attempt in Bihar s Vaishali probe underwayDuring investigation police analysed both the phones of Saikrishna and Apsara and the CCTV footage Following which the accused was arrested On being interrogated Saikrishna revealed that he had killed Apsara and dumped her body in a septic tank Based on this information police reached the spot and dug the septic tank with the help of a JCB machine and recovered the victim s body Later the body was sent to Osmania Mortuary for postmortemPolice said the case was being investigated from all angles