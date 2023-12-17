President Murmu's winter sojourn at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Secunderabad to begin from Monday
Published: 8 minutes ago
Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu will arrive at the Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bollaram on Monday for a winter stay. Every winter, the President comes to stay at Rashtrapati Nilayam at Bollaram in Secunderabad. In this backdrop, the police imposed traffic curbs in the city. Motorists are advised to take alternative routes.
The President will arrive at Hakimpet Air Force Training Centre on a special flight on Monday at 6.25 pm. From there, she will enter the Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bollaram at 7 pm and will stay there for a few days. Officials also conducted a rehearsal on Saturday regarding the President's convoy and arrangements are being monitored by Cyberabad CP AK Mohanty.
Police and intelligence personnel have already set up full-scale surveillance on the Rashtrapati Nilayam and both sides of the road where the President's convoy will pass. Traffic restrictions will be implemented from Lothkunta during the vacation of the President. The traffic police said that vehicles coming from Hakimpet Airport towards Y Junction, Bollaram Junction, Navy Junction, Yappral Road, Bison Gate and Lothkunta Junction will be diverted on Monday evening. Motorists are advised to take alternative routes.
History of Bollaram Rashtrapati Nilayam: The Rashtrapati Nilayam at Bollaram in Secunderabad was built to ensure that the administration of the country should not be limited to North India only, but should also be established in South India. This building is similar to the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. In 1805, British officials built the Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bollaram. At that time, it was known as Viceroy Guest House, later, it was taken over by the Centre in 1950 after independence. Since then, it has been renamed as Rashtrapati Nilayam. This building has a history of about 160 years. It may be noted that President Droupadi Murmu will visit the Bollaram President's residence for the second time.