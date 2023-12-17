Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu will arrive at the Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bollaram on Monday for a winter stay. Every winter, the President comes to stay at Rashtrapati Nilayam at Bollaram in Secunderabad. In this backdrop, the police imposed traffic curbs in the city. Motorists are advised to take alternative routes.

The President will arrive at Hakimpet Air Force Training Centre on a special flight on Monday at 6.25 pm. From there, she will enter the Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bollaram at 7 pm and will stay there for a few days. Officials also conducted a rehearsal on Saturday regarding the President's convoy and arrangements are being monitored by Cyberabad CP AK Mohanty.

Police and intelligence personnel have already set up full-scale surveillance on the Rashtrapati Nilayam and both sides of the road where the President's convoy will pass. Traffic restrictions will be implemented from Lothkunta during the vacation of the President. The traffic police said that vehicles coming from Hakimpet Airport towards Y Junction, Bollaram Junction, Navy Junction, Yappral Road, Bison Gate and Lothkunta Junction will be diverted on Monday evening. Motorists are advised to take alternative routes.