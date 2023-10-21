POLL RELATED SEIZURES IN TELANGANA TOUCH RS 307 CRORE IN 12 DAYS

Hyderabad (Telangana): Liquor, jewellery, precious metals, freebies and cash all worth more than Rs 307 crore were confiscated after the model code of conduct came into force in Telangana. The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state, Vikas Raj, said the total value of seized cash, liquor, intoxicants, gold, silver, ornaments and freebies since the model code of conduct came into force was worth over Rs 307 crore.

In the last 24 hours, the total seizures worth Rs 69 crore in cash were made and the overall Rs 105.58 crore cash were impounded since the poll code came into force. The liquor worth Rs 35 lakhs was seized on Friday morning. The total value of seized goods was Rs 13.58 crore. Altogether 232 kg ganja worth Rs 72 lakhs were impounded in the last 24 hours. Overall, 3,672 kg of ganja worth Rs 15.23 crore was seized.