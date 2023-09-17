POLICE OFFICERS PRE WEDDING SHOOT VIDEO GOES VIRAL HYDERABAD CP RESPONDS ON X

Hyderabad: The craze for pre-wedding shoots has increased tremendously in recent times. Before marriage, they shoot a video with their fiancees and share it with their relatives and friends as an invitation. However, the pre-wedding shoot of the soon-to-be-married Telangana police couple has gone viral on social media.

As the groom and bride are police officers, a pre-wedding shoot was done. However, it received a mixed response as some netizens flayed that police uniform was being used for personal purpose. While others supported them. Recently, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand responded on X (formerly Twitter).

Re-tweeting the video...''Got a mixed response. In fact, both of them were, too, excited to be getting married. It could be a great thing.. but it's a little tough as the police job is a very difficult job, especially for women. Two police officers entering into wedlock is happy news. I don't mind both wearing police uniforms and taking part in pre-wedding shoots. But, if they sought our permission before the shoot, we would have definitely granted permission. What they did may have angered some of us. Even if they don't invite me to the wedding, I want to go and bless them both.'' However, he was gently warned that no one else should do such a thing without taking permission."