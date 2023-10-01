Hyderabad : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana today around 2:15 PM to launch and dedicate a slew of development projects worth over Rs. 13,500 crore to the nation. He will reach Mahabubnagar district, where he will dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects relating to road, rail, petroleum and natural gas and higher education.

During his today's visit, the PM will also flag off a train service between Kacheguda (Hyderabad) and Raichur through video conferencing. An official press release said that multiple road projects will be launched in a step that will provide impetus to the Prime Minister’s vision of development of modern road infrastructure across the country.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of key road projects that are part of the Nagpur – Vijayawada Economic Corridor (NVEC). The projects include - 108 km long ‘four lane access controlled Greenfield highway from Warangal to Khammam section of NH-163G’ and 90 km long ‘four lane access controlled greenfield highway from Khammam to Vijayawada section of NH-163G. These road projects will be developed at a total cost of about Rs 6400 crore. The projects will reduce travel distance between Warangal and Khammam by about 14 km; and between Khammam and Vijayawada by about 27 km, according to the official release.

Prime Minister will also dedicate to nation a road project - ‘four laning of 59 km long Suryapet to Khammam section of NH-365BB’. Built at a cost of about Rs. 2,460 crore, the project is a part of Hyderabad – Visakhapatnam Corridor and is developed under Bharatmala Pariyojana. It will also provide better connectivity to Khammam district and coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh.

During the project, Prime Minister will dedicate ‘37 Kms of Jaklair – Krishna New Railway Line’. Built at a cost of more than Rs 500 crore, the new rail line section brings areas of the backward district of Narayanpet for the first time onto the Railway Map. Prime Minister will also flag off the inaugural Hyderabad (Kacheguda) – Raichur – Hyderabad (Kacheguda) train service, which will connect Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet districts in Telangana with Raichur district in Karnataka.

PM will dedicate to nation ‘Hassan-Cherlapalli LPG Pipeline Project’. Built at a cost of about Rs 2170 crore, the LPG pipeline, from Hassan in Karnataka to Cherlapalli (suburb of Hyderabad), provides a safe, cost-efficient, and eco-friendly mode of LPG transportation and distribution in the region. He will also lay the foundation stone of ‘Multi- Product Petroleum Pipeline of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) from Krishnapatnam to Hyderabad (Malkapur)’. The 425 kilometre pipeline will be built at a cost of Rs 1940 crore. The pipeline will provide safer, faster, more efficient and environment friendly mode of petroleum products in the region.