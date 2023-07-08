PM Modi visit to Telangana; foundation stone laying for Rs 6,100 Cr worth projects

Hyderabad (Telangana) : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Telangana here for a day's visit today, offered prayers at Bhadrakali Temple in Warangal. During his current visit, PM Modi will lay the foundation stones for several infra projects worth Rs 6,100 crore in Warangal City. In a tweet before arriving in Warangal, he said that these projects would cover sectors like roadways and railways, which will benefit the people of the State.

After the temple visit, Modi will address a public meeting. He will lay the foundation stone for a wagon manufacturing project which will create several thousands of jobs in Warangal. He will also lay the foundation stone for three National Highways. During his today's visit, PM Modi would explain to the people of Telangana what the Central government has done for the development of the State, BJP sources said.

A major chunk of the Rs 6,100 Cr funds of today's projects would go towards the National Highways projects for a length of 176 km across Telangana. These include the 108 km long Mancherial – Warangal section of Nagpur-Vijayawada Corridor, according to a PMO statement. This will decongest traffic on NH-44 and NH-65 and will also reduce distance between Mancherial and Warangal by nearly 34 km.

The other projects included in the PM's programmes today are the upgradation of the 68 km long Karimnagar–Warangal section of NH-563 from existing two lane to a four-lane configuration. This will improve connectivity among Hyderabad-Warangal Industrial Corridor, Kakatiya Mega Textile Park and SEZ (Special Economic Zone), Warangal.