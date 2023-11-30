New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of Telangana on Thursday to cast their votes in record numbers in the elections to the 119-member state Assembly. Voting began at 7 am at various polling booths across the state.

Taking to X, PM Modi appealed to people to strengthen the 'festival of democracy' by casting their votes. "I call upon my sisters and brothers of Telangana to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I particularly urge young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise," he said.

Ahead of the polls, the state saw top national leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and ruling BRS supremo K Chandrasekar Rao wooing voters.

Telangana is witnessing a triangular contest between the BJP, Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). BRS has fielded candidates in all 119 seats. As many as 2,290 candidates from 109 national and regional parties including 221 women and one transgender are in the fray. Their fate will be decided by a total of 3.17 crore voters.

A total of 103 legislators are re-contesting this time, most of them from the ruling Bharat Rasthra Samithi (BRS). Voters would exercise their franchise at 35,655 polling stations set up across the state. For the first time in Telangana, a home voting facility is being provided to persons with disabilities and voters above 80 years of age.

Home voting for citizens aged over 80 years and persons with disabilities has also been made available, with about 27,600 voters enlisted to avail of the service on Thursday. About 1,000 other voters have also registered for the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, his minister-son K T Rama Rao, state Congress President A Revanth Reddy and BJP Lok Sabha members Bandi Sanjay Kumar and D Arvind are among the list of key contenders. If K Chandrashekar Rao, widely known as KCR, wins another term in office, it will be the first occasion when a Chief Minister from a Southern state will get a third straight term in office.