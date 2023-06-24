PM MODI LEAVES FOR TWO DAY EGYPT VISIT DETAILS

Hyderabad: After concluding his four-day US visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for Egypt for a two-day state visit. During his Egypt visit, PM Modi will meet prominent dignitaries including Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi besides the Indian diaspora. According to the itinerary of the PM's visit, PM Modi is scheduled to reach Cairo International Airport from the US at 4:55 PM IST.

PM Modi will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Cairo International Airport on his arrival. The PM will head straight to the Airport Presidential Suite where he will have a brief interaction with Egypt's PM El-Sisi from 5:05 - 5:15 PM IST. Later, PM Modi will attend a round table with Egypt’s PM at 8:00 PM IST.

The PM is scheduled to meet Indian Diaspora and is also likely to meet some of the prominent personalities during his visit later in the day. Among others, PM Modi will meet the Grand Mufti of Egypt during his visit. Sources said that the Prime Minister will also visit the historic Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo where he will spend nearly half an hour.

The historic mosque has been named after Al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah (985-1021), the 16th Fatimid caliph. The mosque is considered an important cultural site for the Dawoodi Bohra community in Cairo. PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Heliopolis War Grave cemetery to pay tribute to the Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice fighting for Egypt during the First World War, sources said.

It can be recalled that PM Modi's Egypt visit comes on the invitation of his Egygtian counterpart El-Sisi who was the chief guest at this year's Republic Day.