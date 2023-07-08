Warangal (Telangana): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government in Telangana by calling it the "most corrupt government."

"The present government in Telangana has done four things, abusing Prime Minister Modi and the BJP government. They made one family the centre of power. They pushed Telangana's economic development into turmoil and duped Telangana into corruption. There's no project in Telangana that doesn't have allegations of corruption. KCR government is the most corrupt government," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a public meeting here.

He also hit out the Congress. "The foundation of all these dynastic parties has its roots in corruption, dynastic Congress party's corruption was witnessed by the whole country. And the whole of Telangana is seeing the level of corruption in the state by BRS. Both BRS and Congress are dangerous for the people of Telangana," the PM said.

According to Modi, the KCR-led government in Telangana made so many empty promises to the people of the state. "The Centre has ensured to give more than Rs 12,000 crores directly to the gram panchayats of Telangana. Here the gram panchayats are getting most of the work done from the central fund. Thousands of panchayats in Telangana are facing difficulties, so now they have decided to topple the dynast government in the state," the Prime Minister added.

"The BJP government is spending more and more money on works to strengthen the rural economy. The work of the BJP government at the Center has truly empowered the tribal sections, poor and backward communities. Nowadays, some people are coming up with top guarantees to mislead the public before the elections. BJP never distributes empty promises and schemes," Prime Minister Modi added.