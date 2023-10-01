'Telangana wants change because...': PM Modi in Mahabubnagar; launches development projects worth Rs 13,500 cr

Mahabubnagar (Telangana): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated and laid the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects worth more than Rs 13,500 crore in important sectors like road, rail, petroleum and natural gas and higher education in poll-bound Telangana.

Addressing a massive rally at Mahabubnagar, the Prime Minister said it was "only the BJP which is devoted to serving the people of Telangana". "Telangana wants change because it does not want a corrupt government, but a transparent, honest one," he said.

During the programme, the Prime Minister also flagged off a train service -- Hyderabad (Kacheguda) – Raichur – Hyderabad (Kacheguda) train service from Krishna station -- through video conferencing. The train service will connect Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet districts in Telangana with Raichur district in Karnataka.

The service will provide first-time rail connectivity to several new areas in backward districts of Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet, benefiting students, daily commuters, labourers, and local handloom industry in the region. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of key road projects that are part of Nagpur – Vijayawada Economic Corridor.

The projects include - 108 km long 'four lane access controlled Greenfield highway from Warangal to Khammam section of NH-163G’ and 90 km long ‘four lane access controlled greenfield highway from Khammam to Vijayawada section of NH-163G. These road projects will be developed at a total cost of about Rs 6400 crore.

The projects will reduce travel distance between Warangal and Khammam by about 14 km; and between Khammam and Vijayawada by about 27 km. "The season of festivals has started. Navratri is about to begin but by passing the Women's Reservation Bill in the Parliament, we established the emotion of worshipping 'Shakti' before it... Today, in Telangana, many projects are launched... I congratulate Telangana for the projects worth Rs. 13,500 crore... Many such road connectivity projects have been launched which will bring huge changes in the lives of people... Through the Nagpur-Vijayawada corridor, the commute to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra is going to get convenient. Because of this, in these three states trade, tourism and industry would be boosted,” PM Modi said addressing the gathering.

PM Modi also dedicated to the nation a road project - ‘four laning of 59 km long Suryapet to Khammam section of NH-365BB’. Built at a cost of about Rs 2,460 crore, the project is a part of Hyderabad – Visakhapatnam Corridor and is developed under Bharatmala Pariyojana. It will also provide better connectivity to Khammam district and coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh.", "During the project, the Prime Minister also dedicated ‘37 Kms of Jaklair – Krishna New Railway Line’. Built at a cost of more than Rs 500 crore, the new rail line section brings areas of the backward district of Narayanpet for the first time onto the Railway Map.

PM announces formation of National Turmeric Board

Fulfilling long-pending demands from turmeric farmers, Prime Minister Modi also announced the formation of a National Turmeric Board.