PM MODI CONGRATULATES INDIAN FOOTBALL TEAM FOR WINNING SAFF CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 AGAINST KUWAIT

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the Indian football team for winning the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship 2023 against Kuwait. “India crowned champions, yet again! The Blue Tigers reign supreme at the SAFFChampionship2023! Congrats to our players.

The Indian Team’s remarkable journey, powered by the determination and tenacity of these athletes, will continue to inspire upcoming sportspersons,' PM Modi wrote in a tweet. The Indian football team led by Sunil Chhetri defeated Kuwait 5-4 in the penalty shootout in the summit clash which was played at the Kanteerava Stadium, in Karnataka capital Bengaluru.

The penalty shootout was necessitated after both the teams were deadlocked 1-1 in the stipulated time of 120 minutes. The scores were level 4-4 even after five rounds of penalty kicks thereby necessitating sudden death rule. It was the 9th time that India clinched the title. Previously, India won the SAFF championship in 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2021.

Also read: India beat Kuwait in penalty shootout to win SAFF Championships title for 9th time

Meanwhile, leading political leaders both from the ruling party and the opposition congratulated the Indian football team for the win. Besides PM Modi, BJP spokesman Sambit Patra also congratulated the Indian team for the win. “Heartiest congratulations to the incredible Indian football team on an outstanding performance, capturing their 9th SAFF Championship. You've made the entire nation proud. Keep shining and inspiring us with your remarkable skills and dedication,” Patra said in a tweet.

Honaorary Secretary BCCI, Jay Shah also congratulated the winning Indian football team. “A nail biting finish sees the Blue Tigers triumph over Kuwait. A huge victory for Indian football as we are the 9 time champions of the SAFF,” Jay Shah said.