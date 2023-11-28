Mahabubabad/Karimnagar (Telangana) : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed election meetings at Mahabubabad and Karimnagar in Telangana yesterday night, said that CM K Chandrasekhara Rao wanted to be friends with the BJP knowing its full strength. PM Modi asserted that the KCR-led BRS would not be allowed to come anywhere near the BJP which would continue to be on the side of the people of Telangana.

"BRS game will end with the current elections. For the first time, BJP government is coming in Telangana. KCR's trailer was seen in the Huzurabad by-election. People will show him (KCR) a full movie in this election. He will be disappointed. We have decided to send the corrupt people of India to jail," said Prime Minister Modi.

PM further said that those who are involved in land and irrigation frauds, liquor and paper leakage scams and those who cheated by promising to give two-bedroom houses will be sent to jail. On Monday, he participated in the 'Sakala Janula Vijaya Sankalpa Sabhas' held in Mahabubabad and Karimnagar under the auspices of the BJP.

"Knowing the strength of BJP, KCR wanted to be friends with us. He said that if he shifts to Delhi and makes his son the CM, he will join the NDA. We made it clear that we will not go against the aspirations of the people of Telangana. Since then, leaders of BRS started insulting me and our party. Telangana, which is a blend of tradition and technology, has been turned into a superstitious state by KCR," PM Modi said.

The prime minister recalled how they demolished the secretariat and wasted public money. BJP is going to create a new history in Telangana and it will come to power for the first time with the blessings of the people, he exuded confidence. Defeating BRS and electing the Congress means getting rid of one disease to get another disease, he said.

Kaleswaram corruption is known to the whole country- KCR, who gained power in Telangana with the slogan of water, funds and appointments, left the state with tears, frauds and unemployment, Modi said. "Massive corruption was committed in the name of irrigation for farmers. Not only Telangana knows about the Kaleshwaram corruption, the whole country knows", he said.

BRS current cut on December 3

PM Modi attacked both BRS and Congress, saying, "BRS current will be cut on December 3 in Telangana. Whoever wins on behalf of Congress, they will always join India. Voting for Congress means putting KCR on the throne again. If Congress comes to power, Telangana will be an ATM for them. It exploits the poor in every scheme."