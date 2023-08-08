Hyderabad(Telangana): In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old youth tragically lost his life after reportedly falling from the fourth-floor terrace while on a pizza date at his girlfriend's residence at Hyderabad in Talangana on Saturday night. The local authorities have identified the victim as Shoaib, an employee at a bakery in Hyderabad's Borabanda area.

According to the details provided by the police, Shoaib had developed a relationship with a young woman. On Saturday night, Shoaib undertook the task of fulfilling his girlfriend's pizza craving, arriving at her house with the requested delicacy in hand. The couple's rendezvous took them to the rooftop of a three-story building, where they were relishing their pizza date.

The situation took a fatal turn when the duo heard the approaching footsteps of the girl’s father. In a desperate bid to evade notice, Shoaib sought refuge in a remote corner of the terrace, clinging onto passing cables to remain concealed. However, his grip on the cables proved short-lived, and the youth lost his balance, plummeting from the terrace to the ground below. The fall resulted in severe injuries.

Promptly informed about the grave incident, Shoaib's parents were quick to rush to the scene. His father swiftly transported him to Hyderabad's Osmania Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Borabanda Police Inspector Ravi Kumar while confirming the death of the boy, said, "The deceased was admitted to the Osmania hospital where his treatment was ongoing. However, he could not survive for long and he succumbed to death on Sunday morning."

"A case has been filed on the complaint of Shoaib's father Shoukat Ali under the relevant sections of IPC and we have initiated the investigation into the matter", said Kumar.

